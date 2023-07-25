West Virginia GOP auditor switches focus from 2024 race for governor to attorney general

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican state auditor said Monday that he will switch to the attorney general’s race in 2024 after initially announcing a run for governor earlier this year.

JB McCuskey made the announcement on his campaign website. He is in his second term as auditor. The Harrison County native also spent four years in the House of Delegates.

Candidates can officially file to run for office in January. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.

McCuskey, who had announced in February that he would run for governor, joins an attorney general’s race that includes current GOP state senators Mike Stuart and Ryan Weld. Stuart also is a former U.S. attorney for West Virginia’s southern district.

