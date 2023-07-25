We’ll have to crank the A/C into midweek!

OVERNIGHT TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, temps will hover in the upper 50s-mid 60s. We’ll stay mainly clear and quiet overnight.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of our Wednesday looks quiet as well, just warm and humid! Highs will hit the mid 80s-low 90s for most on Wednesday afternoon. Most of the day will be mainly sunny.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night could bring a few passing showers/storms as a disturbance approaches. As of now, severe weather is looking unlikely, but a few heavier downpours could pop up here and there. We’ll otherwise stay warm and humid Wednesday night-Thursday AM with low temps in the 60s and even some low 70s.

WARMER TEMPS THROUGH MIDWEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday will bring the chance of a few passing showers/storms. We’ll be partly cloudy and HOT to wrap up the week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s through Saturday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get a slightly better shot at rain as cold front approaches this weekend- returning highs closer to normal into next week as well...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.