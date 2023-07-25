Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal talks to Scouts about leadership

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The scouts at the 2023 Jamboree had the chance to listen to two guest speakers during a Leadership Heights Speaker Series event, Monday.

This speaker series that is schedule to have events throughout the whole Jamboree, will feature some of the nation’s most recognized leaders of business, media, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and branches of the U.S. military.

One of the speaker’s featured Monday was General Stanley McCrystal.

McChrystal is a retired United States army general who is known for his command of a Joint Special Operations Command that took down a leader of Al-Qaeda. He shared his experiences in leadership with the scouts in attendance.

Business executive and attorney Julie Sweet also spoke during this event about how she accomplished her success as becoming the CEO of Accenture.

