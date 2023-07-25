Mostly dry today after some morning storms

Some morning showers and thunderstorms are making their way through The Two Virginias. Rain should taper off as we head into the late morning. This will give us dry conditions though the afternoon. Temperatures will be reaching up into the low to mid 80s today, but we have some higher temperatures on the way by the end of the week.

After some morning showers, things will dry up by the afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head overnight things will dry up once again. Temperatures will be sitting in the low 60s. We will continue to be muggy however, with dewpoints in the low 60s

Tonight will be dry and muggy (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will start out dry, temperatures reaching up into the 80s by the afternoon once again. We could see some scattered showers in our northern counties around 2 PM which look to continue until the evening. If you have any outdoor tasks, it would be best to finish them before lunchtime. After midnight tomorrow we look to dry up once again.

Some showers will continue to be possible Wednesday night (WVVA WEATHER)

By the end of the week, we’ll be looking at temperatures to be well above average, sitting in the upper 80 and low 90s. Make sure your fans and air conditioning units are ready for the upcoming heat. Conditions will be mainly dry again, but we could see some rain on Thurday. Friday is looking to be the hottest day coming up, with mostly sunny skies.

