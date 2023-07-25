Montgomery County passes resolution honoring fallen Wintergreen police officer

Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June.
Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution Monday that calls on Virginia’s General Assembly to expand benefits for private police departments.

It requests the legislature amend the Line of Duty Act, so police officers in private departments can receive the same benefits as officers in state agencies.

This comes after Wintergreen officer Chris Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2023, but his family did not receive any benefits.

One of the board supervisors explained at Monday night’s meeting why she supports the resolution.

”My husband is one of these private police, he retired from state police and now works at Carilion Clinic and so he would fall in that category,” Sherri Blevins said. “This amendment is to honor the Wintergreen Police Department and officer Chris Wagner.”

A copy of the resolution will be delivered to representatives in the General Assembly.

