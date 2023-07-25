Luke Combs brings young cancer survivor on stage to sing ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough,...
Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Luke Combs made a little boy’s dreams come true by inviting him on stage to sing “Fast Car.”

Eight-year-old Cooper Massengil, who recently beat cancer, has a deep admiration for Combs’ music, and meeting his favorite singer was at the top of his wish list.

When hearing about Cooper and his goal, Combs warmly welcomed him on stage during his performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 22, CBS Boston reported.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 3 years old, Cooper has been courageously battling the illness, going through numerous surgeries throughout his journey.

“It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable,” Cooper’s mother Melissa Massengill told CBS Boston.

When Make-A-Wish caught wind of his journey, they knew they wanted to grant him the very special wish of meeting Combs in person.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Cooper said.

Luke Combs will continue his 2023 World Tour with a series of exciting shows lined up until mid-October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lee Pettry
Firefighter who responded to his family’s fatal accident arrested on sexual abuse charges
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
This will be done on Thursday, July 13, weather and water levels permitting, and based on those...
WVDA to conduct aerial treatment for black flies

Latest News

Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union...
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say