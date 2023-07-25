Fayette Co. Sheriff search for missing woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ashley R. Bowles, 35, was reported missing to deputies on July 24.

She was last seen leaving a residence on Okey L. Patteson Road on the morning of July 18. She has not been seen or heard from since then.

Bowels is described as being 5′2″ and 112 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pajama pants and a T-shirt. Her vehicle is described as being a blue/green Chevy Malibu bearing WV registration 77X720.

If you have seen Bowels, or know of her whereabouts, contact the Fayette County E911 Center at (304)574-3590.

