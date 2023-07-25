East River Volunteer Fire Department celebrating 60 years of community service

East River Volunteer Fire Department
East River Volunteer Fire Department(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In 1963, the East River Volunteer Fire Department came into being as the Lilly Grove Volunteer Fire Department. It was a product of neccessity as the people living in Lilly Grove realized their need for more localized fire service. From back then to now, which includes a few moves and the name change, the volunteer fire department has evolved into what it is today.

“Originally they moved into the city limits of Princeton, actually on Harrison Street where state electric is now. That was the station for many years. This station came available about 20 years ago. It was an automotive repair shop,” said Captain Sean Wyatt.

Wyatt worked for the department in the early 90′s before retiring as a firefighter for the City of Princeton. He says he returned to volunteer at ERVFD recently, adding there’s been real upgrades to the equipment over the years.

“When I was first here we didn’t have the first truck that was diesel. Everything was still gasoline engines, small pumps on the truck and they were very slow. Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department wasn’t in existence. We covered that area also,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt says other changes include lighter equipment and a smaller coverage area. This Saturday the public will get the chance to see some of the department’s equipment and meet their firefighters.

“The kids can come out and look at the equipment and reminisce with some of the old guys that were actually here. We’re supposed to be having past members that have not been with the department for several years. They’re going to come back and it’s going to be like a reunion,” said Wyatt.

The department’s celebration event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the East River Volunteer Fire Department on Oakvale Road at 2 pm.

