Beckley council members remain divided over police pay raise

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, July 24, Beckley Common Council members attended a workshop to further discuss the issue of a pay raise for Beckley police officers.

During a regular meeting on July 11, the majority of council voted to increase the raise from a proposed $2,500 to $8,000. On Monday, Mayor Rob Rappold called a raise of this size “unprecedented” for the city. Additionally, he called attention to the fact that the City of Beckley is waiting on the approval of $30 million in earmarks, of which the city will need to match 20 percent (roughly $6 million) to fulfill.

Instead, he urged council to meet in the middle in order to maintain the city’s good financial standing.

“We feel that it would be reasonable to make a compromise to raise the currently tabled $2,500 across-the-board increase for the police department only- raise that to $4,000...”

Since the July 11 meeting, City Treasurer Billie Trump has been crunching the city’s numbers. He says an $8,000 raise for each officer at the department would cost roughly half a million dollars, whereas $4,000 would only cost around $250,000.

“This is, of course, a little bit higher, but I still have some breathing room in the budget at that figure,” he explained.

Some members of council, however, feel this number still isn’t enough to retain current officers or make Beckley desirable to future ones.

“That finance that we proposed still does not get our base salary up to the amount to make it competitive with the other departments in the area,” said Robert Dunlap, Councilman for Ward III.

According to Trump, during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the City of a Beckley spent more than $1.2 million on the Beckley Police Department by way of purchasing new cruisers and firearms and making payments on the new facility on Neville Street. This information sparked a comment from Dunlap.

“Buildings are great; Kevlar’s great. If you have nobody to pull the trigger on the guns you buy, what is it all worth?”

During the workshop, it was also revealed that several of the city’s other department heads have expressed distaste for the fact that raises are not being considered for their employees, as well. This issue also caused a divide for council.

Some members, like Councilwoman-At-Large Sherrie Hunter, said they are willing to discuss raises for all employees but had only focused on the police department because that was all that was on the agenda.

“The other department heads, you could have come to us as well and said there’s some disparity with your employees, and you need to have more money,” she said.

Meanwhile, Councilman for Ward I Tom Sopher defended their actions.

“I understand why those department heads sent those letters out because they were fighting for their own workers, and we should be united.”

If the $4,000 raise is approved by council, Mayor Rappold says they will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the year to see if those new salaries are equal and fair to the city’s other five departments.

Council is expected to vote the $2,500 raise off the table during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 25, and replace it with the newly proposed $4,000. If this happens, the new amount will be voted on at a later meeting.

