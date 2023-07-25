Annual “Pioneer Apprentice Camp” returns to Historic Crab Orchard Museum

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -While time travel is an idea that remains on the pages of science fiction stories, in Tazewell County, some campers at the Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell are getting the next best thing. They are going “back in time” this week for a hands on glimpse into what life was like during the frontier days in the United States thanks to the museum’s summer tradition: Pioneer Apprentice Camp.

This camp is an immersive experience for the kids, as they learn history and see how early settlers hunted to feed themselves and their families. While it was a hard life back then, these lessons include a healthy measure of fun to keep these young minds engaged in the history lessons. They learn about archery, foraging, blacksmithing, and a lot more. One organizer says, while the things they are learning here are historical, it’s useful information that can be quite relevant in modern times.

“A lot of the skills that they learn are things that they could take into... Adulthood such as carpentry, and cooking, and sewing. Those are all things that you can do later on. And we also need people to carry on the idea of living history, so that we can continue teaching people for another ten, or twenty, or fifty, or a hundred years,” says Laura Mallory, Education Director for the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

Mallory says this camp is a popular event every year, and many campers return year after year.

“This camp is a very good camp to go to. You learn a lot and have a ton of fun,” says Jonathan Hamill, a camper who returned for his third year at Pioneer Camp.

“I love to dance, I love to play in the creek, and two of my friends are here,” says Jillian who returned for her second year.

“It’s really fun. You get to learn about things that you would probably never know if you didn’t come,” says Mila Havens, another repeat camper.

Some repeat campers carry their love of this event into adulthood and move from students to teachers as they keep this history alive for the next generation.

“So, I started in the camp probably about 25 years ago. I was one of their first campers. And at that time, it was really small...” says Dr. Kenneth Mcvey, one of those former campers who returned to teach blacksmithing, “…really learned to love blacksmithing, and as I got older, got better at it, and was able to give back and start teaching at the camp.”

While the camp is full this year, Mallory says you can check Crab Orchard Museum’s website to keep up to date on when the sign-ups will begin for next year’s Pioneer Apprentice Camp.

