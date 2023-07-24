WhistlePigs’ offense stagnant in loss to Axmen

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Before the Appalachian League All-Star break, the Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Kingsport Axmen in the second to last weekend of the season.

The game was very low scoring, as a blooper two-RBI single in the second gave Kingsport a 2-0 lead and not much afterwards. A lot of defense, strikeouts, a wild pitch by the Axmen and sac fly by the WhisltePigs led to an Axmen 3-1 win.

