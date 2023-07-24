West Virginia American Water begins main replacement project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia American Water announced that it will begin construction on an estimated $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

According to a press release from West Virginia American Water, the project is set to replace approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue, and the entire project has plans to be completed in September, weather permitting.

“West Virginia American Water recently completed a significant water main replacement project along College Avenue, and we’re pleased to make this continued investment in the City of Bluefield through our Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) program,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “Just as we did along College Avenue, our engineering and construction teams are committed to working quickly and safely to complete this project in a timely manner. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to improve service reliability in this area of our water system.”

Work is scheduled to be conducted between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Evening and weekend work is not anticipated unless required to maintain the project schedule. Motorists are asked to take extra precaution while traveling through this area, as flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may be adjusted to accommodate work.

“The City of Bluefield, the Department of Highways and West Virginia American Water have worked closely on the timing of this infrastructure upgrade project,” said Cecil Marson, City of Bluefield city manager. “These critical infrastructure upgrades continue to enhance the quality of life for the benefit of our citizens and our city.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.