We could see a few/showers storms overnight-early Tuesday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay partly cloudy with very slim rain chances through this evening. After midnight, a disturbance sliding in could bring a better shot at a few passing showers/storms, especially between the hours of 5AM-8AM Tuesday morning.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

While severe weather does not look likely, we could see a few locally heavy downpours before sunrise. Low temps overnight will fall into the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should bring drier weather by the afternoon. We should be warm and partly cloudy overall, and highs should hit the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and mild with lows in the 60s.

STEAMY WEATHER LATE WEEK! (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will heat up mid-late week, pushing further into the 80s and 90s. We could see a few pop-up showers/storms each day, but no widespread rain is expected.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We might get slightly higher rain chances by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.