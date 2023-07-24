Trading patches goes beyond Scout tradition

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For Scouts, a patch means a job well done. They’re given for completing tasks or excelling in activities, but these patches also serve as a link between Scouts new and old.

At the National Jamboree, which is being held at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County from July 19 to July 28, the patches are used to barter with other Scouts. They say it’s like a form of currency.

“You have to, like, ‘Oh, I want this really cool, rare patch,’ but you have to, like, have to have something they want in exchange,” explained Breslin Hambel, 14.

These patches come from all over. Each council has one to represent their group, but there are also patches for TV shows, popular hobbies, famous buildings and more. Some are made in the thousands, while others are few and far between.

“Patch trading, for me, I just do it for fun, and I like to look for rarer or cool-looking patch sets,” shared 16-year-old Chad Caldwell. Caldwell hasn’t missed a single day of trading since the jamboree started last week. He says he’s looking for the rare Waffle House patch set.

Some Scouts- like Caldwell- come to the Jamboree already knowing what patches they may want. Sometimes they’re trying to finish a set, or they have special interests. This includes Jamie Knoe, 16, who seeks out aviation patches since he wants to become a pilot.

“I’ve always liked collecting things, and patch trading is kind of like an extension of that,” Knoe told WVVA. “I like certain things like aviation, stuff with government buildings, so that’s kind of the patches I try to trade for...”

But for other Scouts, this is their first time at the trading tables. Anya Lundquist is a Scout from Virginia Beach. She says she’s been collecting patches for four years in preparation for the Jamboree.

“I’ve been working up since I heard about the National Jamboree and patch trading. I knew I wanted to do it,” she shared.

During the week of the Jamboree, Scouts make friends from all over the country- some even from thousands of miles away. Although they may never see each other again, when they trade their patches, they say it’s like a piece of themselves is able to see a little more of the world.

“I can see patches from placed I’ve never ever heard of, that have probably traveled more than me,” said Jackson Keeton, 16. “I get to meet new people, and, sometimes, I get to really make their day.”

For Scouts, trading patches isn’t just a tradition; It’s a fun way to meet new friends and make new memories. But some traditions can’t be forgotten...

That’s why every patch trade must end in a Scout handshake.

