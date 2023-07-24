Toys for Tots’ “Christmas in July” combines baseball and giving to kids in need

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -While many people like to start celebrating Christmas early, the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton Whistlepigs may have you beat. The two teams held their Christmas in July games today (SUN), as part of a toy drive for Toys for Tots. While there was no snow, the Christmas spirit of giving was present as people brought new, unwrapped gifts for kids in need. Rod Mayberry, Coordinator for Toys for Tots, says getting an early start on Christmas shopping makes it easier to find gifts for kids who otherwise may not get a present on Christmas morning.

“Well, if you look around the country, around our area in particular, there’s a lot of families and children that don’t have the same advantages as some...” says Mayberry, “...the last couple of years, the cost of toys has gone up dramatically, so we’re trying to get a little ahead of the game and get some money in the bank so we can start buying toys early.”

If you missed Christmas in July but would still like to help support the work of Toys for Tots, Mayberry says they plan to set up at Sam’s Club and Walmart to continue collecting donations.

