“Summer Sober Bash” fights addictions with food and fun

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Sunday at the Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell, a free event was held that hoped to show people that it’s possible to have a good time without drugs or alcohol. The “Summer Sober Bash” was organized by Tazewell’s Bee Noodle’d restaurant and multiple local recovery-focused organizations including Celebrate Recovery, Mountain Movers, and Cumberland Mountain Community Services. Those attending could enjoy music, a cookout, and a bounce house. There was also training for the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. Appalachian Sustainable Development, a nonprofit participating in the Bash, gave information on finding employment after recovering from addictions. Guest speakers at the event shared stories of their own battle with addiction and how they overcame it.

“...Everybody knows that addiction touches all the lives here in Tazewell so to come together and show that recovery is possible, it just brings hope to those that are still struggling or that have family members that are struggling,” says Erin Keene, owner of Bee Noodle’d and a member of Mountain Movers.

Keene says she is “very pleased” with the turnout, with even more in attendance than she expected. This was the first year the Sober Bash was held, but Keene hopes it will turn into an annual event.

