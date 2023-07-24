Morrisey files amicus brief in support of MVP

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of Congressional action to restart construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).

After years of delays for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline that will run from West Virginia to Chatham, Va. and then to North Carolina, work had resumed a few weeks ago after Congress passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act to move forward with the project without further delays due to lawsuits related to the federal permitting process.

However, earlier this month the U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit in Richmond stopped work again after the Wilderness Society filed a lawsuit saying Congress did not have the power to leave the court system out of the federal approval process.

When that happened, the MVP filed an emergency order request for the Supreme Court to decide the matter.

“The Fourth Circuit court does not have jurisdiction to rule on this as Congress made it clear that the permits are approved, and any challenge to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 pertaining to the pipeline must be heard in the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,” Morrisey said. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia—its completion is also critical to our national security, the urgent need is for it to be completed as soon as possible.”

During a virtual interview Monday morning, Morrisey said his amicus brief addresses issues others have not, including the fact that although the pipeline is about 95 percent complete, unfinished sections that have already been readied for the pipe are in “limbo” and remain exposed, presenting hazards from erosion.

“I think we put in a really compelling argument for the State of West Virginia today,” he said of the brief. “It’s not only saying that this is an issue for Congress to resolve … and shifted jurisdiction away from the Fourth Circuit, we have provided information on environmental problems that exist in West Virginia.”

Morrisey said it’s time “to finish everything up,” complete the pipeline, fully restore those sections in limbo and see natural gas flow.

“Congress and the American people know how important this is for American energy independence,” he said.

Part of the unfinished part of the MVP is in the Jefferson National Forest in Monroe and Giles counties, crossing Peters Mountain near Lindside in Monroe County. Work had been stopped by the Fourth Circuit numerous times because of lawsuits related to the permits to cross federal land.

The MVP project was initially slated to be finished in late 2018 at a cost of $3.2 billion, a price tag that is now estimated at more than $6.5 billion.

If the Supreme Court decision, which is expected to be made by Chief Justice John Roberts rather than the full court, comes soon and in favor of Congress and the MVP, work would resume immediately and the pipeline could be finished by the end of the year.

According to America First Policy Institute, the pipeline is expected to provide an additional $45 million in annual tax revenue to West Virginia and Virginia, and have a delivery capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.