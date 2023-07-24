Mainly dry today with a chance for storms Tuesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning for Wythe, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and eastern Greenbrier counties.

Some of us could see some fog on the roadways this morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Today is shaping up more and more to be a nice day. We’re looking at high pressure to keep most of the moisture away from our area, though we could still see a pop-up rain shower through the afternoon. More sun than clouds to start out the day, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Due to the increase in sunshine, we look to warm back up into the 80s starting on Monday.

Sun and clouds this morning, but some rain is possible this evening (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday we’re looking at a different story. With a higher chance of rain through the morning as a disturbance looks to move through. The rest of the day looks to stay mainly dry though. The system looks to move through around 7 AM. Things will clear up a little bit by the afternoon, though we could still see some showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather continues to stick on repeat as we head through the work week. Looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms through the week. Mainly dry otherwise.

