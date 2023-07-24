Long-time public servant for multiple counties passes away

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A stalwart of public service in the state of West Virginia, Joe “Fire Dog” Crist has passed away.

Crist served our communities in various capacities over the years. An outpour of love, support & reflection continues to flow on social media.

45 of his 58 years were in emergency response in particular as Fire Chief of Ansted Fire Department.

Fire service was not his only call to duty, the Retired Sgt. Christ protected and served the citizens of Raleigh County at the Sheriff’s Office for two decades. He also held positions as County Fire Coordinator for Fayette & Raleigh counties and president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association.

Remembering Joe "Fire Dog" Crist (WVVA News)

