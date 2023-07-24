Harmony’s Kids Club launches in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Harmony’s Kids Club is launching their new program in Mount Hope, with a special event on Friday, July 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration for that event will be at 3 p.m. at Mount Hope Housing Authority Community Room & Midtown Terrace Conference Room, 9B Midtown Terrace, Mount Hope, WV 25880.

The launch event will also feature a special appearance by Kamron Lawson, who auditioned for American Idol Season 2023. Kamron will perform for the children at 4 p.m., adding excitement to the event.

The program’s purpose is to provide a fun and educational experience for children in the community. It is a free six-week after-school and summer program that is aiming to offer a reliable alternative to daycare for parents in Mount Hope according to a press release from Carrie Kidd, the Fayette County Community Arts Center Director.

During the six-week, one-day-a-week launch event, children can engage in various activities that celebrate the beauty of nature, including discussions on mountains, butterflies, the weather, Native Americans, tall tales & folklore, and more. Additionally, they will be introduced to songs and instruments, allowing them to get hands-on experience and learn through art.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Harmony’s Kids Club to Mount Hope,” said Carrie Kidd, Founder of Harmony for Hope, Inc. “Our goal is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where children can explore their creativity, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships. By incorporating music, art, and Appalachian heritage, we can create a unique and enriching experience for the children in our community.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the launch event at three p.m. to register their children for the program. Harmony’s Kids Club is open to children of all ages and backgrounds; no prior musical or artistic experience is required.

For more information about Harmony’s Kids Club and to stay updated on future events and programs, please visit Harmony’s Kids - Mount Hope on Facebook or Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.