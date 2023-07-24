Father, son dead in murder-suicide

Harrison County Deputies responded to a Dead on Scene call around 7:30am Monday
Harrison County Sheriff
Harrison County Sheriff
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirms a father and his 10-year-old son are dead in a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a Dead on Scene call on Wilsonburg Road in Clarksburg around 7:30am Monday morning.

Sheriff Matheny says the investigation revealed the father shot his son, then turned the gun on himself. No one else was inside the home at the time.

The identities of the father and son are not being released.

