Drug bust in Tazewell County

Reni, Tazewell County police K-9, stands with the drugs confiscated in a drug bust on Sunday.
Reni, Tazewell County police K-9, stands with the drugs confiscated in a drug bust on Sunday.(Tazewell County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A drug bust in Tazewell County on Sunday netted methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other narcotics.

Maj. Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has been arrested but no further information can be released at this time.

An “8-ball,” or 3.5 grams of meth, was found, along with small amounts of other narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Reni aided in the bust.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 tractor trailer fire
“Fully involved” tractor trailer fire shuts down early-morning traffic on I-77
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
Brenda Gail Lambert
AWARE Foundation sheds light on Mercer County missing persons cases
Greenbrier Co. tractor accident sends two to hospital
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Toys for Tots’ “Christmas in July” combines baseball and giving to kids in need
Toys for Tots’ “Christmas in July” combines baseball and giving to kids in need
“Summer Sober Bash” fights addictions with food and fun
“Summer Sober Bash” fights addictions with food and fun
I-77 tractor trailer fire
“Fully involved” tractor trailer fire shuts down early-morning traffic on I-77