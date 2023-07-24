BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A drug bust in Tazewell County on Sunday netted methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other narcotics.

Maj. Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has been arrested but no further information can be released at this time.

An “8-ball,” or 3.5 grams of meth, was found, along with small amounts of other narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Reni aided in the bust.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.