Ridge Runners win scoring frenzy over Sock Puppets

Seven-run fourth leads Bluefield to big win over East leading Burlington 17-12
Seven-run fourth leads Bluefield to big win over East leading Burlington 17-12
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field in Appalachian League Play. Burlington came into the day leading the East division while Bluefield was in third.

Despite the difference in records, it would be Bluefield who got out an early 3-1 lead. In the top of the fourth, Luke Leto for Burlington would hit a two-run home run to get the lead 4-3, but in the bottom of the inning Bluefield would score seven runs with four bases loaded walks to make it 10-4. The scoring would not stop there for either team as Bluefield would win 17-12.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
Greenbrier Co. tractor accident sends two to hospital
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
A new RV park at Lake Stephens is officially open for business following a soft opening in May.
Lake Stephens opens new RV park

Latest News

Ridge Runners win scoring frenzy over Sock Puppets
Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City
Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City
Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City
Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game
Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game