Ridge Runners win scoring frenzy over Sock Puppets

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field in Appalachian League Play. Burlington came into the day leading the East division while Bluefield was in third.

Despite the difference in records, it would be Bluefield who got out an early 3-1 lead. In the top of the fourth, Luke Leto for Burlington would hit a two-run home run to get the lead 4-3, but in the bottom of the inning Bluefield would score seven runs with four bases loaded walks to make it 10-4. The scoring would not stop there for either team as Bluefield would win 17-12.

