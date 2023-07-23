“Fully involved” tractor trailer fire shuts down early-morning traffic on I-77

I-77 tractor trailer fire
I-77 tractor trailer fire(East River Vol. Fire Dept.)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shortly before 1:40 a.m. Sunday, East River Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on I-77 near mile marker 14 southbound, according to a Facebook post by the department.

ERVFD went on to report, the fire involved an 18-wheeler tractor trailer hauling pallets of almond milk. The tractor trailer had “heavy fire involvement...fully involved and the box trailer being 50 to 75% involved.” Traffic was shut down for approximately two hours as units dealt with the situation. Traffic was shut down as units worked to extinguish the fire.

WVVA has not yet been able to confirm if any injuries were involved. Mercer County Dispatch however reported the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded along with ERVFD, and dispatch had no record of EMS response to the scene.

