Drying up for the start of the work week
Temperatures will be warming up too.
Tonight, we could see some thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. They will mainly stay to the east of our ridgeline. Not looking at any sort of severe weather, though some pockets of heavy rainfall are possible. The storms will be short lived, and overnight we’ll stay mainly dry. Temps tonight will be back down in the 50s for one more night.
Tomorrow is shaping up more and more to be a nice day. We’re looking at high pressure to keep most of the moisture away from our area, though we could still see a pop-up rain shower through the afternoon. More sun than clouds to start out the day, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Due to the increase in sunshine, we look to warm back up into the 80s starting on Monday.
Tuesday we’re looking at a slightly higher chance of rain, but high pressure remains dominant, so any storms will remain isolated in nature. Overall, we’re looking at a fairly dry week ahead, with only spotty showers possible most days.
