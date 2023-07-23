Drying up for the start of the work week

Temperatures will be warming up too.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight, we could see some thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. They will mainly stay to the east of our ridgeline. Not looking at any sort of severe weather, though some pockets of heavy rainfall are possible. The storms will be short lived, and overnight we’ll stay mainly dry. Temps tonight will be back down in the 50s for one more night.

Some fog might be possible as we head into the work week
Tomorrow is shaping up more and more to be a nice day. We’re looking at high pressure to keep most of the moisture away from our area, though we could still see a pop-up rain shower through the afternoon. More sun than clouds to start out the day, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Due to the increase in sunshine, we look to warm back up into the 80s starting on Monday.

A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day tomorrow will make things a little warmer
Tuesday we’re looking at a slightly higher chance of rain, but high pressure remains dominant, so any storms will remain isolated in nature. Overall, we’re looking at a fairly dry week ahead, with only spotty showers possible most days.

