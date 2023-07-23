AWARE Foundation sheds light on Mercer County missing persons cases

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday in Bluewell, W.Va., The AWARE Foundation raised awareness on a number of decades-old missing persons cases.

The foundation works to bring attention to the missing, endangered and murdered. Saturday’s set-up shed light on Brenda Lambert, who has been missing from Bluewell, W.Va. for more than 30 years. As the effort to bring Lambert home continued on, those working to bring her home said their work never stops.

“This case is older than I am, so it is difficult. But, it’s one day at a time,” said Det. Cpl. M.T. Hatfield, lead investigator of Brenda Lambert’s case.

“We also believe that the person or persons involved in her disappearance still remain here in this community. We want to make sure that they fully understand that we’re not going anywhere,” said Kenny Jarels, Founder of the AWARE Foundation.

“I’d just really like to tell people that we didn’t think it would happen to us either. And being a missing person -- there is no age, there is no age, gender, race that it prefers,” said Christy Kennedy, Brenda Lambert’s sister.

Anyone with information on Brenda Lambert’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.