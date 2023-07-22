Woman arrested after driving instructor finds 2 children in car seats outside suburban Detroit school

Police are investigating after two unaccompanied children were found July 14 near a dumpster outside of a high school in Michigan. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone on July 14 outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said on July 19.

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
Greenbrier Co. tractor accident sends two to hospital
A new RV park at Lake Stephens is officially open for business following a soft opening in May.
Lake Stephens opens new RV park

Latest News

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for dressing up as 'Star Wars' character arrested for child porn
A teenage girl was found dead late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod....
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water