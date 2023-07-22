Study finds that Virginia spends less on education than the majority of its neighboring states

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, also known as JLARC, recently found the model used to determine education funding in the state is underestimating the need in public schools.

According to the commission the state spends less per student than three of its neighboring states including West Virginia which spends 25% more per student on average.

The JLARC study concluded the model that Virginia bases its education spending on, the “Standard of Quality” (SOQ), is an outdated model that is not meeting students’ needs.

The President of the Virginia School Boards Association wrote a letter to state legislators agreeing with the study’s conclusions.

”The SOQ funding formulas don’t work. They’re under funding education in Virginia by over 3.5 billion dollars,” said David Woodard.

Last year Virginia spent seven billion more than the SOQ model estimated but still underspent compared to the majority of its neighboring states,

Read the entire study here.

