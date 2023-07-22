Payne Gallery’s newest exhibit is the work of Parkersburg artist Belinda Armstrong

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Parkersburg-based artist has come to Bluefield, West Virginia for the largest solo show of her career.

Belinda Armstrong works mainly in pastels with some pieces also featuring acrylic and oil paints.

Her subject matter often reflects the nature around her as well as her love for her Appalachian surroundings.

Armstrong tells WVVA that she is thrilled to display her pieces amidst the burgeoning art scene here in Mercer County.

”I feel so honored to have been asked to do this. It’s clear that there’s a mission here and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Armstrong.

You can find Armstrong’s work at the Payne Gallery inside of the Bluefield Arts Center.

The gallery is open 11am to 2pm on weekdays and the show will run until August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.