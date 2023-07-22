PACT Act Day held for veterans

PACT Act Day held for veterans
The Salem VA Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for veterans Saturday.

The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to toxic-exposed veterans, including radiation and burn pits.

Veterans are encouraged to complete a toxic screening before August 9.

Leaders say all veterans and survivors who believe they may be entitled to benefits should apply today.

“It’s the responsibility of our great nation to care for the veterans and their dependents and survivors and to be there to help them, as President Lincoln said in the VA motto,” says Assistant Veteran Service Center Manager at Roanoke Reginal Office, Matthew Clark.

Click here for more information on how to submit a claim.

