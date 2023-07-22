Main Street Moments returns to the Town of Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - One of the Town of Tazewell’s largest annual events has returned.

Main Street Moments has been a decades long tradition for the town.

“We just have something for everybody here. We try to tie food, entertainment, food for the family. It’s a tradition here in Tazewell and we try to improve this event every year and we really just want to see the community come together,” said Director of Tazewell Today Vanessa Rebentisch.

This year’s iteration featured food trucks, live music and a petting zoo.

“The excitement the kids have is fun to watch,” said Tammy Sparks of Diamond S Ranch.

There were also more than 100 booths along the street ranging from artisan vendors to non-profits.

“We’re just here trying to get the word out about Narcan and the services we offer. This is a great place to get the word out we have a lot of people that really need recovery in our area,” said Kelly Fox, a peer recovery specialist with Cumberland Mountain Services.

The days events will last into the evening with a cruise in and more live music.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.