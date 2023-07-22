Greenbrier Co. tractor accident sends two to hospital

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two people were air-lifted to hospitals following an accident involving a tractor in Greenbrier County on Friday, according to Greenbrier County Dispatch.

Dispatch reported the accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Route 92, also known as Pocahontas Trail.

The conditions of those injured were not available as of publish. West Virginia State Police, the Anthony Creek Fire Department, along with White Sulphur and Fairlea EMS all responded to the scene.

