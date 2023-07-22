Chances for storms will be a little higher Sunday afternoon

Temps will stay cool for another day.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A few rain showers will be possible again tonight, staying on the isolated side. After midnight that chance of rain will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. A little bit of patchy fog is possible as we head through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cool, sitting in the upper 50s.

Sunday will start out on the dry side, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through lunchtime. After about 1 PM we could see some thunderstorms beginning to fire around our ridgeline and will become a little more widespread into the evening.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s again. As we head into the start of the workweek, temps will gradually warm back up into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of storms will continue to stay possible throughout the next couple of days. Overnight lows will be lingering around 60 degrees through the middle of next week.

