Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield scored the final five runs of Friday’s game after falling behind Johnson City in the first inning.

Aedan Anderson drove in a pair of runs for the Ridge Runners. Jack Doyle, Joey Brenczewski and Jack Johnston also brought in runs for Bluefield. The Ridge Runners improve to 17-19.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Princeton defeated Bristol 8-3. The WhistlePigs are now 17-20.

