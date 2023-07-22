Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City
Ridge Runners defeat Doughboys 5-1
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield scored the final five runs of Friday’s game after falling behind Johnson City in the first inning.
Aedan Anderson drove in a pair of runs for the Ridge Runners. Jack Doyle, Joey Brenczewski and Jack Johnston also brought in runs for Bluefield. The Ridge Runners improve to 17-19.
Elsewhere in the Appy League, Princeton defeated Bristol 8-3. The WhistlePigs are now 17-20.
