Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City

Ridge Runners defeat Doughboys 5-1
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield scored the final five runs of Friday’s game after falling behind Johnson City in the first inning.

Aedan Anderson drove in a pair of runs for the Ridge Runners. Jack Doyle, Joey Brenczewski and Jack Johnston also brought in runs for Bluefield. The Ridge Runners improve to 17-19.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Princeton defeated Bristol 8-3. The WhistlePigs are now 17-20.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
Helicopter crashes near Camp Dawson
Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crashes, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill
Greenbrier Co. tractor accident sends two to hospital
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
A new RV park at Lake Stephens is officially open for business following a soft opening in May.
Lake Stephens opens new RV park

Latest News

Balanced offense propels Bluefield to a series split with first-place, Johnson City
Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game
Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game
Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game
Appalachian League Baseball
Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster