Slim rain chances, lower humidity on tap this weekend

We should feel more comfortable into Saturday and Sunday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be sliding into our area as we head into the weekend. A stray shower could still pop up somewhere tonight, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows should be a tad cooler, hitting the upper 50s-low 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and the slim chance for a few showers (mainly during the morning). Most again though, should stay relatively quiet and cooler than average. Highs tomorrow will cooler NW wind flow will top off in the mid 70s-low 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a few hit-and-miss showers/storms, but again, coverage looks very spotty overall. We should be partly cloudy otherwise, and highs on Sunday will hit the upper 70s-low 80s.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we’ll gradually grow hot and humid again, and we could see pop-up shower/storms pretty much any day next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested by Bluefield, W.Va. police after bank break in
Zosh's last day was Thurs. July 20.
WVVA Says Farewell to Anchor Melinda Zosh
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Full video forecast (7/21/2023)
WVVA Weather
Things will dry up be the afternoon, with only a minimal chance of a rainshower.
Rain this morning will taper off, leading to drier conditions this afternoon
Full video forecast