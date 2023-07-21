Slim rain chances, lower humidity on tap this weekend

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be sliding into our area as we head into the weekend. A stray shower could still pop up somewhere tonight, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows should be a tad cooler, hitting the upper 50s-low 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and the slim chance for a few showers (mainly during the morning). Most again though, should stay relatively quiet and cooler than average. Highs tomorrow will cooler NW wind flow will top off in the mid 70s-low 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a few hit-and-miss showers/storms, but again, coverage looks very spotty overall. We should be partly cloudy otherwise, and highs on Sunday will hit the upper 70s-low 80s.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we’ll gradually grow hot and humid again, and we could see pop-up shower/storms pretty much any day next week...

STAY TUNED!

