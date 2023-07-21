Richlands High School gets two full-time Resource Officers

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - More than 1.2 million dollars was awarded to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. About half of that money will be used for the continuation of school resources officers in the county. It will also add two full time deputies to Richlands High School.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said, “Under the previous chief they had one part time officer. So, working together with the new chief we’ve increased that from one part time to two full time deputies. One of them is actually an EMT, that will be a great asset to have in a high school setting as well.

Richlands police Chief Ron Holt says he has school resource officers at nearby Richlands Elementary and Middle School. He says having this partnership with the Sheriff’s Office helps his department greatly.

Chief Holt said, “In a time where we have limited resources and finding good applicants and finding good people to fill these positions is very difficult, working in collaboration with one another has been really essential making sure we have the right people there to protect our school children.”

Sheriff Hieatt says Richlands High School is the biggest school in the county, so it only made sense to staff two full time officers there.

Sheriff Hieatt said, “There’s so many things that go on at one time inside of the school, outside of the school that two officers are going to become very useful to have down there. Just knowing I think that there are officers in those schools becomes a big deterrent for people who may be wanting to go to the school to cause trouble or try to bring something into the school they shouldn’t.”

Sheriff Hieatt says every school in the county has at least one resource officer. He says the partnership with Chief Holt is just one of a few that made it happen.

