Rain this morning will taper off, leading to drier conditions this afternoon

You might need your umbrella this morning as rain showers advance through the Two Virginias before lunchtime. The afternoon is going to be a little bit drier, with mainly sunny skies by the evening. We could still see a pop-up rain shower through the rest of the day, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures will be sitting a little cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a little gusty around and after lunchtime.

Things will dry up be the afternoon, with only a minimal chance of a rainshower. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight brings the chance for more isolated rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 50s.

Tonight temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend, but by the end of next week we’re going to be seeing above average temperatures across most of the country. Here in the Two Virginias, we could see temps in the mid to upper 80s, maybe even the 90s in some spots.

Temperatures this weekend will continue to stick in the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms, though it will be far from widespread. temps will gradually warm up through the weekend, but we look to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure takes over this weekend, though we could still see an isolated rain shower.

