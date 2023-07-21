No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No serious injuries have been reported after a “minor crash” involving a small plane at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. An airport spokesperson says the incident is under investigation, and it’s not clear if it was a crash or a hard landing.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. July 21, according to an airport spokesperson, with a single non-commercial plane. Two people were on board, a flight instructor and a student, according to Virginia State Police. ROA Public Safety and Operations teams, State Police, and City of Roanoke safety units responded.

All runways are open and operational as of noon, according to the airport.

