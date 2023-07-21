New roles announced for longtime BSU employees

The appointments were made by BSU President Robin Capeheart.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has announced that Dr. Ted Lewis will serve as BSU’s Beckley campus president.

Lewis previously served as provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

Dr. Lewis saying in part: “I am honored to have been selected as the first president of Bluefield State University—Beckley, and I look forward to working closely with our Beckley community to serve their higher educational needs.”

And Dr. Sarita Rhonemus will serve as the University’s Interim Provost.

Dr. Rhonemus saying in a statement: “Dr. Lewis has been an exceptional mentor, and I look forward to our continued collaborative relationship.”

She will continue to serve as the University’s Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Accreditation Liaison Officer.

The appointments were made by President Robin Capeheart.

Congratulations to both Dr. Lewis & Dr. Rhonemus on their new roles.

