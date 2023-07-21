Mercer County continues its dilapidated structure demolition program

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County continues with its dilapidated structure demolition program.

Batch 3 of the program started Friday in Princeton with an old business on Courthouse Road demolished.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the third batch includes 41 structures that will be torn down.

When batch 3 is complete, 93 structures will be razed.

“Like many of our dilapidated properties, this has been an eyesore and public health concern for so long,” Puckett said of the old, long abandoned business demolished Friday. “By having our team working with our constituents and our state and federal partners, we are getting the support to address these issues and clean up our communities.”

The county received a $1.5 million grant last year for the project from the state Department of Environmental Protection as part of a new statewide program to raze unsightly and dangerous structures.

Both Princeton and Bluefield also have demolition programs that are ongoing.

