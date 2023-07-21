Jamboree’s pioneering station bridges scouting’s past with the present

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910 as a small encampment in Silver Bay, New York. It was a small group that eventually grew to become the largest youth organization in the country.

To get a better understanding of scouting today, WVVA News went on a mission to learn more about the organization’s past by visiting the 2023 National Jamboree’s pioneering camp in Glen Jean.

Teaching scouts complicated ropes, knots, and splices, pioneering is essentially the art of making something out of nothing.

“It kind of goes back to the scouting days of old when these projects were the staple of the scout experience,” explained Director Al Cowsky.

Scouts with these kinds of skills are the type you would want on your team if you were stranded on a desert island. At the pioneering station, scouts created everything from bridges to carousels to seesaws.

“If I could teach them a complicated knot and they retain it, it’s a skill they’ve learned out to take inputs and convert them into memories they can use and master.”

In a world where cell phones, video games, and electronics are a constant distraction, scouts said exercises like this force them to think outside the box and work as a team.

“A lot of these skills require teamwork to master. I know there’s a lot of knots activities too. I haven’t done those yet, but I plan to,” explained scout Zach Wardlaw.

While life may never call on these young men and ladies to construct a bridge, Cowsky said they are developing problem solving skills that will work whether they’re out in the wild or sitting in an office.

“The skills you learn in pioneering and scouts as a whole will help you thrive and survive.”

The 2023 National Jamboree will continue through next week. To learn more, visit Home - National Jamboree (scouting.org)

