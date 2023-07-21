At the Jamboree, scouts explore the art of theater

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - For all of the outdoor adventure being offered at the Jamboree, scouts are exposed to a wide range of activities, including theater arts.

The Boy Scouts of America have brought in several renowned artists and technicians from the industry, including Broadway producer John Paterakis. The producer currently has a show on Broadway called ‘Once upon a one more time,’ featuring Britney Spears songs. He also has another show re-produced at high schools across the country called ‘Puffs,’ a tribute to the Harry Potter series.

At the Jamboree, the industry experts are helping to expose scouts to a wide range of angles related to the industry, from acting to lighting to stage crew.

A former boy scout and current cub scout leader, Paterakis is grateful to have the opportunity to give back. “It was always something I wanted to return to. Scouting gave me a lot. It gave me a lot of direction in my career choices. I was a banker in a previous life and got excited about management and organization through scouting. So I wanted to get back in the mix and pay it forward.”

Later in the week, scouts working toward their Theater Merit badge will be participating in a production called ‘12 Angry Jurors’ for other scouts at the Jamboree.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.