Helicopter crashes in Preston County
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - According to officials with the West Virginia National Guard, a helicopter has crashed near Camp Dawson in Preston County.
They say it is not a WVNG helicopter, and is not related to a National Guard training exercise.
Authorities confirm there are injuries, but it’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and how severe the injuries are.
5 News has a reporter headed to the scene to gather more information.
