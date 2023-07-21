Furcast @ Noon: Meet Bloom!

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter

introduces Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole, Joshua Bolden and you to lab-mix, Bloom.

Bloom is available this week along with other dogs and cats at the shelter with waived fees thanks Grant’s Supermarkets which is covering fees through Saturday, July 22nd at 6 PM.

Bloom is 1-year-old and looking for his furever home.

He is update on his parvo & kennel cough vaccinations and with his adoption fee (which is wavied the week of July 17th) his rabbies vaccine and neutering is covered.

Ciara recommends a home with children as Bloom is energetic and loves to play. If you have other dogs you are encouraged to bring them by the shelter to meet Bloom beforehand.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested by Bluefield, W.Va. police after bank break in
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Zosh's last day was Thurs. July 20.
WVVA Says Farewell to Anchor Melinda Zosh
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

The appointments were made by BSU President Robin Capeheart.
New roles announced for longtime BSU employees
Later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on...
Granada Theater Thursday: ‘Mission Impossible’ now showing & ‘Badfinger’ performs live in Bluefield
Beauty Lou & The Country Beast comes to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM.
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Bluefield’s garden tour returns & Princeton's CMC showcases 'Beauty Lou & the Country Beast'
Birthdays: 7.19.23
Birthdays: 7.19.23