Furcast @ Noon: Meet Bloom!

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter

introduces Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole, Joshua Bolden and you to lab-mix, Bloom.

Bloom is available this week along with other dogs and cats at the shelter with waived fees thanks Grant’s Supermarkets which is covering fees through Saturday, July 22nd at 6 PM.

Bloom is 1-year-old and looking for his furever home.

He is update on his parvo & kennel cough vaccinations and with his adoption fee (which is wavied the week of July 17th) his rabbies vaccine and neutering is covered.

Ciara recommends a home with children as Bloom is energetic and loves to play. If you have other dogs you are encouraged to bring them by the shelter to meet Bloom beforehand.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

