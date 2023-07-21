Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game

Ridge Runners lose 8-5 to the Doughboys
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners battled but would ultimately continue their recent slide on Thursday night.

Bluefield tied the game at 1 in the first and then tied the game at three in the fourth. Johnson City went on to score five of the game’s final seven runs. The Doughboys won 8-5.

Bluefield drops to 16-19 while Johnson City improves to 28-8.

Princeton and Bristol’s game was cancelled. Those teams will play one game in Bristol on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
efield, West Virginia Police confirm an individual broke into the First Community Bank at the...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested by Bluefield, W.Va. police after bank break in
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Zosh's last day was Thurs. July 20.
WVVA Says Farewell to Anchor Melinda Zosh
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay

Latest News

Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game
Appalachian League Baseball
Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster
Ten local Appalachian League players named to the 2023 All-Star Game Roster
Seven-run ninth inning gives Bluefield the crazy win over Princeton
Ridge Runners storm back in the ninth, and take rivalry game over WhistlePigs