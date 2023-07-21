Bluefield falls to Johnson City in back-and-forth game

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners battled but would ultimately continue their recent slide on Thursday night.

Bluefield tied the game at 1 in the first and then tied the game at three in the fourth. Johnson City went on to score five of the game’s final seven runs. The Doughboys won 8-5.

Bluefield drops to 16-19 while Johnson City improves to 28-8.

Princeton and Bristol’s game was cancelled. Those teams will play one game in Bristol on Friday.

