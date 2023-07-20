WVVA Says Farewell to Anchor Melinda Zosh

Zosh's last day was Thurs. July 20.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thurs. July 20 was evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh’s last day at WVVA. She started in Nov. 2017 as an evening anchor, producer and host of In Focus. In Oct. 2021, she was promoted to evening anchor and content manager.

Zosh is going to Gray-TV station WJHG in Panama City Beach, Florida. She will be a weekday morning co-anchor and reporter.

Zosh wants to thank all the WVVA viewers who have watched her since 2017! Your kindness has meant the world to her.

To watch the full story about Zosh’s career in journalism, go here. To keep in touch with Zosh, follow her on Facebook here.

Ben Schwartz will be the new 5 p.m. anchor at WVVA. He will also co-anchor with Martin Staunton at 6 and 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WV State Water Festival to return to Hinton for 58th year
Bluefield, Va man finds possible fossils on property
Bluefield, Va. man finds possible fossils on property
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delays
King Coal Highway corridor on track for fall opening despite delay