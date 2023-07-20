WV State Water Festival to return to Hinton for 58th year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Water Festival has been an annual tradition in Hinton for more than fifty years. Now, it’s returning for another week-long celebration. The festival starts on Saturday, July 22nd and goes through Saturday, July 29th with events almost every day that week. Some of these events include a pet parade, a night swim, a Christian music showcase, a food truck event, multiple parades, and a rubber duck race. There will also be a coronation to crown the “Queen Mermaid” of the Water Festival. Cris Medows, the Hinton City Manager, says it’s not only a celebration of Hinton’s connection to the bodies of water around them, but a celebration of the people who call the city home.

“I think they can expect to see a small town shine, and just the people enjoy themselves in our community...” says Medows, “...People love to come out and see their friends and this is just a way for everybody to fellowship together.”

If you would like a full list of the events happening in Hinton, Medows encourages people to go to the event’s Facebook page.

