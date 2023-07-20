West Virginia lawmakers urge for work to continue on Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Three of West Virginia’s top lawmakers are urging the court to restart work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney joined six other members of Congress in support of the controversial pipe.

Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted construction of the 303 mile project., citing a pending environmental report.

Reports like that have slowed construction to a near total stop at times as environmental advocates fight against the pipeline.

In an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, Capito, Miller and Mooney said the following:

By filing this amicus brief, my colleagues and I are speaking directly to the Supreme Court, urging them to uphold the clear intent of the language we included in the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. Unfortunately, activist judges on the Fourth Circuit and radical environmental groups will stop at nothing to delay the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and it’s necessary to once again fight for the completion of this critical, job-creating energy project.

Because of the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be completed. The Fourth Circuit no longer has any jurisdiction over the Mountain Valley Pipeline and Republicans are fighting back. While it is unfortunate that this amicus brief and case are necessary, I look forward to the Supreme Court coming to a swift decision confirming Congress’ intent to increase domestic energy production, particularly in West Virginia. I continue to encourage the parties involved with construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to ignore the fourth circuit and complete production as scheduled.

Liberal activist lawsuits and bureaucratic red tape have long held up the Mountain Valley Pipeline, despite the project already clearing several agency permitting hurdles. Congress was clear when it said that judicial review of the Mountain Valley Pipeline was over. This pipeline is as much about West Virginia jobs as it is about American energy independence. The Supreme Court should recognize that Congress already resolved this matter.

The exact ruling is complicated, but it was reported that after the Fiscal Responsibility Act was passed last month, the project should have had a clear route to the finish line.

