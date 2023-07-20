Virginia man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor in West Virginia

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jon Pieter Vanbreemen, 41, of Low Moor, Virginia, plead guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on May 9, 2023, Vanbreemen traveled from Covington, Virginia, to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with the intention of engaging in illicit sexual contact with two minor girls. He was arrested by law enforcement in White Sulphur Springs.

Vanbreemen is scheduled to be sentenced on November 3, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Vanbreemen must also register as a sex offender.

