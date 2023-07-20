Tree falls on family’s home

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Powerful storms crossed the region Tuesday night, leaving damage in their wake.

Misty Killen said she and her family were at home in the Ranger area of Lincoln County when the lights started to flicker. It happened after part of a tree fell onto their home.

“It was the loudest noise that I’ve ever heard in my life,” she said. It was like a rocket ship had just hit something.”

The tree broke through the ceiling, missing Misty by inches.

“I hear my husband and my little boy screaming,” she said. “And they were actually right there in front of the door. They was probably about two feet away from it, from where it hit the porch.”

No one was hurt, but the damage is severe.

Misty said it wasn’t until Wednesday morning they got a clear look at their home, and it became clear they couldn’t stay.

“Makes me sick to my stomach,” she said.

With no insurance, Misty said she’s reached out to multiple organizations to try and find assistance, but so far the only one helping is the Red Cross.

Despite the struggles, Misty said they’re trying to be positive.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page as they hope to repair and eventually return to their home.

